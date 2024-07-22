Five reasons why you should add 'Blockbuster', the newest drop of Coke Studio Pakistan, to your playlist

The fresh hit of Coke Studio Pakistan titled Blockbuster composed and sung by young Pakistani talent is a creative masterpiece directed by Zeeshan Parwez and choreographed by the Norwegian dance group, QuickStyle.

The music video was shot in one-take and set a record of having more than 400 people on the floor regarding dancers and two hundred crew members. The song is centred around a young girl Saba and her family; with singers Faris Shafi, Umair and an all-women Gharwi Group comprising of Abida, Rooha Rawal, Sajida Bibi and Saba Hassan. With more than 13 million viewers on YouTube, Blockbuster has broke the internet. Here are five reasons why you should have this track on your playlist:

Viral sensation

It became a viral hit on Instagram reels with more than 250,000 reels featuring it. Blockbuster on YouTube has been viewed over 18 million times captivated audiences globally.

Catchy music and lyrics

The song is irresistibly catchy with lyrics like “Oye Cutie Tenu Mein Samjharyaan” and a fast-paced beat. The Gharvi Group’s perfect stops and unforgettable accents as well as the young Saba’s lovely voice make it even more appealing.

Talented contributors

Famous Pakistani musicians Zulfikar Jabbar Khan (Xulfi), Umair Butt, Faris Shafi and Shamroz Butt have composed and written the track respectively while vocals are provided by Faris Shafi, Umair Butt, as well as an all-female Gharvi Group comprising Abida, Rooha Rawal, Sajida Bibi and Saba Hassan.

Exceptional choreography

Quick Style is a Norwegian dance group choreographed by twin brothers Suleman and Bilal Malik along with their buddy Nasir Sirikhan that energetically dances to the song. This choreography makes everybody move to the infectious beats of Blockbuster.

The unique discovery story

Saba, the young girl who performed the song, became the show stopper of the album, she was discovered by the producer Xulfi while she was singing a lullaby to her brother in this rehearsal. She was eventually included in the song after some grooming and the boldness in her voice amazed Xulfi.

Listeners worldwide know Blockbuster as more than just music; it is entertaining and reflects both the artistes' and the timely narrative behind the song’s creation. So don't forget to add it to your playlist.

(Written by Simran Tripathy)