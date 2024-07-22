Tunes that redefine contemporary music

As the release of Dhanush’s Raayan draws near, anticipation mounts for both cinephiles and music enthusiasts. The songs from the album have captured hearts and garnered acclaim, setting the stage for the cinematic experience.
From the album, the song Oh Raaya features an ethereal voice that weaves effortlessly through AR Rahman’s masterful composition, delivering a performance that is not just melodious but deeply emotive.
The artiste’s sound, characterised by its soothing timbre and nuanced expression, brings a tranquility that complements the song’s spiritual themes and lyrical richness. Ganavya Doraiswamy, the singer of Oh Raaya talks about the song which marks a poignant milestone in her career, blending her Tamil Nadu roots with a global artistic sensibility.
Pushing boundaries
Born in New York but deeply rooted in Tamil Nadu, Ganavya’s artistic journey is one with diverse influences. Trained extensively in music, dance, and interdisciplinary studies, she brings a unique perspective to her craft. Her immersion in the spiritual and cultural milieu of her upbringing, enriched by the storytelling art form of harikath and critical poetry, has shaped her into a versatile artist.
Reflecting on her experience with the Mozart of Madras, Ganavya expresses profound gratitude and a deep spiritual connection. “I could not have asked for a more meaningful first song to sing in film, in my language,” she shared when announcing the song online. Highlighting her seeking of spiritual essence, she then quotes what Rahman said when accepting his Oscar — “Elam pugalum iraivanukke (All praises to almighty).”
Her collaboration with Rahman was built on the foundation of spirituality. “You hear stories about Bollywood, but Rahman Sir is also someone who is very close to spirituality,” Ganavya says. This spiritual resonance mirrored her own journey, where music serves not just as an artistic expression but as a conduit for deeper meaning and connection.
“Music for me is love and it is life. The same way we find it, I think our purpose finds us,” she adds. The artiste who isn’t interested in the glitz and glamour of the cinema world shares that Oh Raaya happened because of this connection. “Usually in cinema songs, we see a lot of sexualised lyrics and so on. But in the music of Rahman sir, the connection with spirituality takes over and that is something I could connect with.”
Feats beyond borders
Ganavya was the first singer/author of Tamil lyrics to win a Latin Grammy for Residente’s ‘Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe’ and was featured solo artiste on Esperanza Spalding’s Grammy Award-winning Songwrights Apothecary Lab. Ganavya’s ability to seamlessly blend South Asian vocal styles with contemporary genres garnered widespread acclaim: she’s worked with Quincy Jones, and has hit number 1 on jazz charts. Her collaborations span a spectrum of musical luminaries — from Placido Domingo to Zakir Hussain — each leaving an indelible mark on her evolving musical repertoire.
Recent years have seen Ganavya push the boundaries of interdisciplinary artistry even further. She works closely with MacArthur fellow and opera director Peter Sellars on multiple productions, and recently has started work on an opera commission for Festival d’Aix En Provence. Ganavya has four graduate degrees, all in music: from Berklee College of Music, UCLA, and two from Harvard, where recently wrapped up a PhD in Creative Practice and Critical Inquiry. Her latest release on critically acclaimed German composer Nils Frahm’s label LEITER has two songs: Draw Something Beautiful and Ami Pana So’dras. In October, she will release an upcoming prayer album featuring more than 40 jazz artistes titled Daughter of a Temple.
Through these collaborations and projects, Ganavya continues to redefine the boundaries of contemporary music, melding her South Indian roots with a global artistic sensibility that resonates with audiences worldwide.
(Written by Diya Maria George)