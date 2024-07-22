Tunes that redefine contemporary music

Pushing boundaries

Born in New York but deeply rooted in Tamil Nadu, Ganavya’s artistic journey is one with diverse influences. Trained extensively in music, dance, and interdisciplinary studies, she brings a unique perspective to her craft. Her immersion in the spiritual and cultural milieu of her upbringing, enriched by the storytelling art form of harikath and critical poetry, has shaped her into a versatile artist.

Reflecting on her experience with the Mozart of Madras, Ganavya expresses profound gratitude and a deep spiritual connection. “I could not have asked for a more meaningful first song to sing in film, in my language,” she shared when announcing the song online. Highlighting her seeking of spiritual essence, she then quotes what Rahman said when accepting his Oscar — “Elam pugalum iraivanukke (All praises to almighty).”

Her collaboration with Rahman was built on the foundation of spirituality. “You hear stories about Bollywood, but Rahman Sir is also someone who is very close to spirituality,” Ganavya says. This spiritual resonance mirrored her own journey, where music serves not just as an artistic expression but as a conduit for deeper meaning and connection.

“Music for me is love and it is life. The same way we find it, I think our purpose finds us,” she adds. The artiste who isn’t interested in the glitz and glamour of the cinema world shares that Oh Raaya happened because of this connection. “Usually in cinema songs, we see a lot of sexualised lyrics and so on. But in the music of Rahman sir, the connection with spirituality takes over and that is something I could connect with.”