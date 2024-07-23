Actress Anushka Sen makes India proud, joins Grammy-winner Ken Lewis for 'Project 17'

Actor-singer Anushka Sen has received tremendous success and a global presence at a very young age owing to her hard work and thoughtful selection of projects. She takes this recognition further as she collaborates with international names like AY Young and Ken Lewis for a big cause for her debut English song.

The actress has been approached to be a part of Project 17, which is a global initiative harnessing the power of music, arts, and culture to take forward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. She will be singing a track for Project 4 (a part of the Project 17), which places a major emphasis on Global Education.

"India is so lucky to have you," says Grammy-Awardee Ken Lewis to Anushka Sen as they work together for Project 17. "Please come back and make more music with me," he adds.

Anushka Sen shared a heartfelt post on social media, stating,

"America x India

Hey guys, finally I am sharing with you guys what I'm up to, I'm joining hands with the coolest UN youth leader @aymusik for the Project 17, it has 17 goals set by the @unitednations, and I'm the voice of goal 4, Education. We are collaborating with the Grammy award winner @kenlewisproducer, who is incredibly talented, to make a song together. I'm singing my first international song!! am so grateful for the opportunity of representing India in America, and also being the voice and face for education goal. We together will change the world, and create an impact through music and conversations. Thank you for the support anushkians "

Grammy Award Winner Ken Lewis responded to her message with, "Anushka it's an honor to work with you. Your dedication to delivering an amazing version of this song for your Country, the world and your fans was impressive. You have an amazing focus and work ethic, India is so lucky to have you but please come back and make more music with me because those were super fun and creative and memorable and rewarding sessions. "