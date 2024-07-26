Shalmali Kholgade and Bhumika Anantharaman’s ‘Follow’ is a heartfelt duet that shines bright

A

Shalmali: The main theme is following something you love. For the three of us — Pixl (co-producer), Bhoomika, and I — that’s music. While we wrote this song with music in mind, it’s open to interpretation. We love Afrobeat and Amapiano, which resonate with the song’s meditative quality.

Bhumika: The theme is about following your heart’s path. It can mean different things to different people. For me, it’s about following music and the spirituality within it. The record is translucent, allowing for various interpretations.