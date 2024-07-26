Shalmali Kholgade and Bhumika Anantharaman’s ‘Follow’ is a heartfelt duet that shines bright
Who knew the fusion of multiple languages and cultures could be so dazzling? Shalmali Kholgade, famous for hits like Balam Pichkari, Pareshaan, Daaru Desi and more along with Bhumika Anantharaman, a streaming sensation, have teamed up for the new single, Follow. This multilingual track, featuring English, Marathi and Tamil lyrics with Afrobeat influences, inspires listeners to follow their passions. The vibrant music video, showcasing the artistes in stylish blazers with ethnic touches, beautifully reflects their cultures. We spoke with Shalmali and Bhumika to learn more.
Tell us more about Follow and the themes explored in the song.
Shalmali: The main theme is following something you love. For the three of us — Pixl (co-producer), Bhoomika, and I — that’s music. While we wrote this song with music in mind, it’s open to interpretation. We love Afrobeat and Amapiano, which resonate with the song’s meditative quality.
Bhumika: The theme is about following your heart’s path. It can mean different things to different people. For me, it’s about following music and the spirituality within it. The record is translucent, allowing for various interpretations.
How important is a song like this for today’s listeners?
Shalmali: Honestly, we didn’t have an agenda. We just felt the need to sing in our mother tongues. However, I’m glad it’s initiated conversations about linguistic and cultural distinctions. We’ve received positive reactions from people who don’t speak either language but still enjoy the music and groove to it.
Bhumika: Being multilingual, this song is culturally relevant for many. I connect with different parts of myself through my multicultural upbringing. The song ties well with pop culture and the trending Afro genre while staying true to our cultural identities.
The music video looks vibrant. Tell us about its visual aesthetic and the shooting experience.
Shalmali: Initially, it was meant to be a lyrical video. But it turned out so beautifully that it became more of a music video. We aimed for a blend of ethnic elements through jewellery and kept the clothing basic. I wore a maang tika and a nose ring, which (although not a very traditional Marathi nose ring), added a traditional touch.
Bhumika: The visual aspect was Shalmali’s vision. We both wore blazers to keep a common element. I added Tamil cultural aspects with the Malli pooh (jasmine flowers) in my hair. We perfectly blended modern and ethnic styles.
Shalmali, do you feel there is a difference between singing for films and working on independent releases?
Shalmali: There’s a big difference. For films, I mainly sing, but for my independent work, I compose, write, and sing. The latter is a more wholesome and rewarding process. I’m involved in every aspect, from music to visuals. I’m grateful for my film work (both past and future), but I have more control over my independent projects. They exist parallelly
Also, tell us about the musical treatment of this song as it sounds so fresh.
Bhumika: This song has a modern pop treatment, reflecting our taste for trendy music. Its multilingual nature adds to its appeal. It’s a track you can dance on; at the same time, it is also spiritually connecting. Our collaboration was meant to be; everything just clicked.
What’s next for both of you this year and beyond?
Bhumika: I have a lot of music coming out, reflecting different parts of me, from pop to classical.
Shalmali: I have a lot of music scheduled for release, including Hindi and English songs. I’m proud to be consistently releasing music this year, a dream of mine for a while. A noteworthy collaboration with Nikhil D’souza will be out soon.