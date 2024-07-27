Lady Gaga delivers a dazzling performance at Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony; stuns in a striking Dior ensemble

Pop icon Lady Gaga made a triumphant return to the music scene with a stunning performance at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The singer-songwriter transformed the banks of the Seine River into a glamorous stage, captivating the global audience with her rendition of the French classic Mon Truc En Plume.
Dressed in a striking Dior ensemble, Gaga commanded attention as she emerged alongside a troupe of dancers adorned with delicate pink feathers. The performance was a visual spectacle, featuring intricate choreography and dramatic lighting. Midway through the set, Gaga took centre stage with a powerful solo performance at a grand piano.
Taking to social media, the Poker Face singer expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to perform at such a prestigious event. In a heartfelt social media post, she praised France’s rich artistic heritage and expressed her desire to create a performance that would resonate with the French people. Gaga also paid tribute to the iconic Zizi Jeanmaire, the original singer of Mon Truc En Plume, highlighting their shared connection through the world of music.
“I feel so completely grateful to have been asked to open the Paris @Olympics 2024 this year. I am also humbled to be asked by the Olympics organizing committee to sing such a special French song—a song to honour the French people and their tremendous history of art, music, and theatre…,” she said in an X post.
The opening ceremony performance marked a significant moment for Gaga, who has been open about her challenges in recent years. Her return to the stage was met with overwhelming enthusiasm and admiration from fans around the world. As the Olympics get underway, Gaga’s performance will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the highlights of the opening ceremony.