Lady Gaga delivers a dazzling performance at Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony; stuns in a striking Dior ensemble

Taking to social media, the Poker Face singer expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to perform at such a prestigious event. In a heartfelt social media post, she praised France’s rich artistic heritage and expressed her desire to create a performance that would resonate with the French people. Gaga also paid tribute to the iconic Zizi Jeanmaire, the original singer of Mon Truc En Plume, highlighting their shared connection through the world of music.

“I feel so completely grateful to have been asked to open the Paris @Olympics 2024 this year. I am also humbled to be asked by the Olympics organizing committee to sing such a special French song—a song to honour the French people and their tremendous history of art, music, and theatre…,” she said in an X post.