Around 40,000 Taylor Swift fans enjoy 'Eras' concert outside Munich venue

As per German police estimates, around 40,000 Taylor Swift fans enjoy Eras concert outside the Munich venue. Swifties packed the Olympic Hill, or Olympiaberg, one of the highest elevations in the southern German city, even before the stadium had filled. The hill served as a high perch for watching the singer's sold-out concert, which could be seen in footage circulating on social media.

The stadium welcomed 74,000 fans, and it was estimated by the local police that 40,000 fans collected on the hill outside in the most recent display of Taylor-gating. The phenomenon of gathering outside Taylor's concerts, known as "Taylor-gating", emerged soon after the star began touring with her blockbuster Eras Tour in the US last year.

During the show, Taylor acknowledged the fans outside the stadium. “We have people in a park outside the stadium, thousands of people listening from out there!” she said. “You’re so welcome, and we’re going to spend all night trying to make it up to you.”