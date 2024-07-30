Aditi Paul sings romantic song 'Shukra Guzar' for Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem in 'Kakuda'

After singing for Sonakshi Sinha in Lingaa, Bollywood singer Aditi Paul has once again lent her voice to the newlywed actress in the horror comedy Kakuda on Zee5. The fresh romantic track Shukra Guzar, which has been composed by Gulraj Singh (who has also sung the duet with Aditi), features Sonakshi and Saqib Saleem. The film, directed by Munjya director Aditya Sarpotdar, also stars Riteish Deshmukh.

Aditi loved the fresh composition of Shukra Guzar. “I fell in love with the composition as well as the lyrics, the moment I heard it for the first time. Gulraj is an amazingly talented musician himself. The lyrics are so cute. It’s written beautifully by Manoj Yadav. The lyrics and the composition complement each other so well. Also, I sang for Sonakshi long back in Lingaa… the song was composed by AR Rahman Sir,” said the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela singer.

Known for her versatility, Aditi became a household name after she did the playback for Deepika Padukone in Ram-Leela. When asked which actress suits her voice the best, the Kolkata-born singer smiled and said, “Honestly, I don’t think about these things. My job is to learn the song and sing it. But I always ask about the situation and the background, so that I can emote accordingly. That said, I genuinely feel blessed to have these wonderful opportunities.”

A trained classical singer, Aditi was a contestant on Indian Idol Season 1. She has sung in several languages, including the monumental Veeron ke Veer Aa from Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. When asked about the potential threat of Artificial Intelligence to singers, Aditi said, “Yes it can be… but I also think that AI can replace only a vocal texture but when it comes to emotions, it has to have the human touch. And I’m sure we will also learn to use AI diligently in the coming years,” said Aditi, who is working on a few independent songs. “In fact, I’ll be releasing an independent song next month. It’s one of my compositions," she said.