Lekhak on his debut EP, 'S.A.D-Seeking Answers Daily'

Emerging artiste Lekhak delves into the theme of Seasonal Affective Disorder (S.A.D.) in his debut EP, S.A.D - Seeking Answers Daily. Known for his raw and emotional music, Lekhak takes listeners on a journey through the complex emotions associated with this disorder.

Lekhak's fascination with S.A.D. began when he first learned about the disorder. "I was intrigued by the concept and felt it was something people should know about," he shares. "The world is full of sadness, and music often reflects that. The term 'SAD' itself is memorable and unique, which made it a fitting theme for my EP."

The EP features four tracks, each exploring different phases of love and emotion. In Khadoos, Lekhak deals with the difficulty of letting go for someone else's happiness. "It's about coping with the tough emotions of separation," he says. Pagal Mei Hu focuses on self-acceptance, with Lekhak explaining, "It's about embracing who you are, even if others call you mad." Meanwhile, Shadaayi celebrates moving on and doing well in life, with a touch of confidence and self-assurance.

Every song in the EP is deeply personal. "I've never lied in my music," Lekhak states. "My songs reflect my life experiences. Music is my escape and a way to release those emotions." Creating the EP was both enjoyable and challenging. "There were hectic moments, especially after the release, with shoots and long working hours. But overall, it was a rewarding experience."

Lekhak aims for his music to resonate with those navigating similar emotional landscapes. "I've felt alone at times, but everyone experiences similar emotions," he reflects. "My music lets people know they are not alone. Even if only a few relate to a song like Pagal Mei Hu, it reassures them that their feelings are valid."

With S.A.D - Seeking Answers Daily, Lekhak offers not only his unique sound but also a comforting message to those struggling with similar emotions, making his debut a noteworthy addition to the music scene.