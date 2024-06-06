Singer Sona Mohapatra on her recent releases, and an upcoming luxe show

A

Senti Akhiyaan has a fusion of guitars, kalimbas, harmonium and percussion infused with an organic Latin plus Desi swing, creating a vibe that is both chill and infectious.

Barsai Badaria, in turn has this beautiful Rajasthani ‘lachakdar’ swing in its live percussion, a textural guitar soundscape and a sitar in the lead.

I prepare in the same manner for any song -- I let it seep in, know the lyrics upside down and then tell a story in the studio through the song after which I try improvising in some parts to create some dynamics. For me, finding the right emotion is key.