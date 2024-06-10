Sabrina Carpenter's 'Please Please Please' music video stars Boyfriend Barry Keoghan

Following the success of her song Espresso, Sabrina Carpenter releases her brand new song Please Please Please starring her beau and Irish actor Barry Keoghan. The song from her upcoming album features a theatric music video filled with love, betrayal and a touch of Carpenter's classic humour.

Keoghan potrays a charming yet dangerous criminal who constantly gets into trouble and ultimately lands in jail. Sabrina plays the love interest who pleads with her charming bad boy to not get involved with the wrong crowd and take part in criminal activity.

Carpenter cleverly references iconic film criminal duo, Bonnie and Clyde in her video as she potrays the loving girlfriend waiting on the release of her locked-up lover.