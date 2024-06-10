Taylor Swift refuses to continue performing until distressed fan gets help
The Eras Tour has definitely been on your timeline no matter what application you’re using and for good reason! With her new album, The Tortured Poets Department and the entrance into the UK Leg of the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift is taking the world by storm.
On June 7, Taylor displayed her commitment to the safety of her fans when a fan was in clear distress. During her acoustic set, Taylor was performing Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve from her album Midnights when she saw a worried fan.
Taylor immediately stopped playing and started drawing attention to the situation at hand. "We need help right in front of me, please, right in front of me,” she said all while still strumming her guitar.
A fan quickly caught this moment and uploaded it to X, bringing attention to Swift’s instant response.
Using her guitar, she pointed out the fan in the crowd and continued to play until help arrived. But not her songs, she kept singing that she was going to keep playing until everything was alright.
“I'm just gonna keep playing till somebody helps them, then I'm gonna keep singing the song,” she stated.
Once it was confirmed that the fan was alright, the Eras tour continued. This isn’t Taylor’s first show stopped due to stressed fans. In November 2023, Swift stopped a concert in Brazil to make sure fans were getting water as the temperatures were rising.
The June 7th concert also witnessed a proposal in the audience. She was extremely excited stating that she never usually gets to see the proposals.
“You have no idea; I never get to see that, right? Because it’s, like, dark usually at night.”
The Eras Tour is scheduled to hit Liverpool, Cardiff and London's Wembley Arena, followed by a return to London for five performances in August.