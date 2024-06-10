Taylor Swift refuses to continue performing until distressed fan gets help

The Eras Tour has definitely been on your timeline no matter what application you’re using and for good reason! With her new album, The Tortured Poets Department and the entrance into the UK Leg of the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift is taking the world by storm.

On June 7, Taylor displayed her commitment to the safety of her fans when a fan was in clear distress. During her acoustic set, Taylor was performing Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve from her album Midnights when she saw a worried fan.

Taylor immediately stopped playing and started drawing attention to the situation at hand. "We need help right in front of me, please, right in front of me,” she said all while still strumming her guitar.

A fan quickly caught this moment and uploaded it to X, bringing attention to Swift’s instant response.