The second season of Magnetic Music in Bengaluru features more bands, more genres and definitely more music!

Prakash Sontakke (solo performer)

A vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, composer, director, filmmaker, innovator, motivational speaker and traveller, Prakash Sontakke is also associated with two Grammy award-winning albums as a co-composer, vocalist and guitarist. He performs various genres of music as well as performing classical and fusion on the Hawaiian Slide Guitar and various other instruments.

What does your setlist for the upcoming performance entail?

I have a set of songs which bring out the folk music of India as well as a strong presence of hindustani and a fusion of hindustani rhythms with carnatic rhythms. Overall, I will be presenting a very acoustic show.

What is it about music that makes you passionate?

To be able to tell a story, recreate a scene or relive a story. Music, I believe, is the greatest form of communication. We are lucky to get chances of performing these uncommon genres and reach a large number of audience.

What is your message for this year’s World Music Day?

Music is for everyone and the beauty it seeks is universal brotherhood and love and happiness for everyone.