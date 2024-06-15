The second season of Magnetic Music in Bengaluru features more bands, more genres and definitely more music!

Following the success of Magnetic Music Season 1 in December 2023, the ongoing second season is even bigger and better. Featuring nine bands from across the country, the focus of this season is on Indian fusion.
Performances by percussionist Karthik Mani, violinist Apoorva Krishnan and fusion band MoonArra have already taken place and to add to that, you can look forward to music by vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Prakash Sontakke, multilingual band Aaikyam, rock band Jatayu and collective fusion band Rajasthan Roots. They all let us in on what they have planned for their performances and their message for this year’s World Music Day (June 21).
Prakash Sontakke (solo performer)
A vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, composer, director, filmmaker, innovator, motivational speaker and traveller, Prakash Sontakke is also associated with two Grammy award-winning albums as a co-composer, vocalist and guitarist. He performs various genres of music as well as performing classical and fusion on the Hawaiian Slide Guitar and various other instruments.
What does your setlist for the upcoming performance entail?
I have a set of songs which bring out the folk music of India as well as a strong presence of hindustani and a fusion of hindustani rhythms with carnatic rhythms. Overall, I will be presenting a very acoustic show.
What is it about music that makes you passionate?
To be able to tell a story, recreate a scene or relive a story. Music, I believe, is the greatest form of communication. We are lucky to get chances of performing these uncommon genres and reach a large number of audience.
What is your message for this year’s World Music Day?
Music is for everyone and the beauty it seeks is universal brotherhood and love and happiness for everyone.
Aditya Bhasin (artiste and director, Rajasthan Roots)
Rajasthan Roots is a collective fusion band consisting of folk musicians from Rajasthan. Known for creating folk and contemporary music, they use various instruments like morchang (morsing), khurtal, algoza, khamaicha, nagara, khol, ektara, bansuri, tabla, tambura and harmonium.
Can you elaborate on your upcoming performance?
For ZLB23, we are planning a special set, keeping in mind the theme of Indian classical music. We will present a fusion of classical and folk ragas, incorporating some of the melodic and percussive instruments of India and Rajasthan, such as the bamboo flute, morchang and khurtal and fusioning them with western elements of drums and guitar. Along with it, will be enchanting vocal alaaps and popular sufi songs.
How was Rajasthan Roots founded?
My journey working with folk musicians of Rajasthan, began 20 years ago, when I moved back to Rajasthan. I wanted to create contemporary folk music from Rajasthan, giving musicians a platform to experiment and express themselves.
Vaibhav Wavikar (drummer/percussionist, Aaikyam)
Vaibhav plays with Aaikyam, a multilingual band that performs in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and English. Aaikyam, which means united in Sanskrit, plays everything from AR Rahman and Ilayaraja covers to popular Telugu, Hindi and English numbers.
What can the audience expect from your upcoming performance at ZLB23?
Our setlist is a mix of genres which we, as individuals, like to play. All band members come from different musical backgrounds and musical learnings. From jazz to African folk, Brazilian and hindustani, we will take you through an ala carte of different sounds.
One aspect of music that makes you passionate about it?
When we get in the rehearsal room and on stage, it is never the same. The improvisational aspect of music is what makes us connected with others and ourselves.
Manu Krishnan (vocalist and drummer, Jatayu)
Hailing from the city of Chennai, Jatayu seamlessly blends the rich tradition of carnatic music with the dynamic energy of funk, rock, jazz and a hint of Indian math rock. Fresh from their success at Fuji Rock Festival in Japan, they promise an evening transcending boundaries. Expect soulful melodies and captivating rhythms that celebrate the essence of modern India.
What have you planned for your performance at ZLB23?
I am extremely excited for ZLB23’s two weeks of music mania. I have put together a playlist for the evening that features a lot of up and deep beats and rhythms with worldwide influences.
What is it about music that makes you passionate?
Everyone, regardless of language or culture, is connected by music. Moreover, I get to take them on a journey with my set.
On till June 21, 8 pm onwards. At The Leela Palace Bengaluru, Old Airport Road. +919632060433