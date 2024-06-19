Rap sensation Yashraj drops third single from upcoming alt-disco EP

Mumbai-based rapper Yashraj has unveiled Kaayda / Faayda, the third single from his highly anticipated Alt-Disco EP. Following the successful releases of Daae/Baae and GABBAR, the 24-year-old artiste continues to push boundaries with his unique sound.
Kaayda / Faayda seamlessly blends modern hip-hop and conventional disco beats, creating a genre-defying experience. The track delves into the challenging lives of artists who monetise their personal experiences, navigating the fine line between profitability and ethics. Yashraj's ironic ad-libs in the hook that scream jhoot (lies) critique the impossibility of maintaining integrity while staying successful in any industry.
The rich sonic landscape, crafted by Akash Shravan and Bhumika's harmonious backing vocals, creates an immersive listening experience, almost making it seem like a live performance. Yashraj describes the track as a "slow burner" that rewards repeated listens, revealing new layers sonically and lyrically.
Known for his impeccable flow, poetic writing and commitment to his craft, Yashraj has pushed the boundaries of the genre through vocal tonality and original productions. With multiple sold-out shows and chart-topping hits like Dhundhala and Ishq Nachaawe, he has established himself as one of the fastest rising rappers in the game.