Rap sensation Yashraj drops third single from upcoming alt-disco EP

Mumbai-based rapper Yashraj has unveiled Kaayda / Faayda, the third single from his highly anticipated Alt-Disco EP. Following the successful releases of Daae/Baae and GABBAR, the 24-year-old artiste continues to push boundaries with his unique sound.

Kaayda / Faayda seamlessly blends modern hip-hop and conventional disco beats, creating a genre-defying experience. The track delves into the challenging lives of artists who monetise their personal experiences, navigating the fine line between profitability and ethics. Yashraj's ironic ad-libs in the hook that scream jhoot (lies) critique the impossibility of maintaining integrity while staying successful in any industry.