Aikyam’s multilingual fusion promises an electrifying musical journey at their Hyderabad showcase

In the heart of Hyderabad’s bustling cultural scene, Aikyam promises an evening of music that transcends boundaries and delights the senses. Comprising musicians from diverse corners of India, including Tamil Nadu, Rourkela, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kerala, Aikyam is more than just a band — it’s a celebration of unity through music.

Their upcoming show in Hyderabad, aptly named Regional Nights is set to be a spectacular affair. From the moment the audience steps into the venue, they will be greeted with a vibrant blend of Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and English melodies, each song carefully chosen to surprise and captivate. Shiv Menon, the band’s vocalist and guitarist, shares, “We love to surprise our audience. We might start a song in one language and smoothly transition into another, keeping everyone on their toes and thoroughly entertained.” This fluidity not only showcases their musical prowess but also ensures that every moment is filled with excitement and joy.

For Aikyam, diversity isn’t just about the languages they sing in; it’s about the genres they explore. While their roots lie in rock music, their collection spans across various styles, ensuring there’s something for everyone in the audience to groove to. “As five different people with five different styles of playing, we take that as an advantage,” says Obied Kariwow, the band’s versatile drummer and vocalist. “We aim to make each song our own while staying true to its essence,” he adds.

Whether it’s their renditions of crowd favourites like Kammani or their unique take on current chart-toppers, Aikyam’s performance promises to be a journey that resonates long after the show ends.

The band beckons music enthusiasts of all stripes to join them on a musical journey where cultures converge and harmonies abound. With their eclectic mix of languages and genres, they promise an unforgettable evening that celebrates unity through music. Hyderabad, brace yourselves for an experience that will leave you tapping your feet and humming their tunes.

Tickets at Rs 499. June 22, 9 pm.

At Hard Rock café, Hitech City.

Written by Manik Reddy

