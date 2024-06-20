Hindustani classical music expert Ronkini Gupta gears up to give a fantastic performance in Hyderabad

In the world of Hindustani classical music, artiste Ronkini Gupta stands as a testament to dedication and artistic prowess. Her musical odyssey began under the guidance of Guru Shri Chandrakant Apte at the age of six. “My first Guru, Chandrakant Apte, laid the foundation for my lifelong pursuit of music. His teachings instilled in me a deep reverence for the nuances of classical ragas,” she fondly recalls.

Guided by luminaries such as Ustad Dilshad Khan and Ustad Abdul Rashid Khan, Ronkini’s musical journey traversed diverse genres and achievements. From winning the Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa World Series to touring globally with the Indian Broadway show Bharati, her collection expanded exponentially. “Exploring various musical forms has enriched my understanding of expression and melody,” she reflects.

Yet, her heart remains steadfast in Hindustani Classical music, a genre she believes of fers a profound experiential journey. “Classical music is about delving into the intricacies of ragas and taals, inviting listeners into a shared realm of emotion and introspection,” she explains passionately. This philosophy underscores her for thcoming perfor mance in Hyderabad, a city renowned for its cultural tapestry and appreciation for fine arts.

“It’s an absolute honour to perform in Hyderabad for the first time. The city’s rich cultural heritage resonates deeply with the essence of classical music,” she expresses warmly. The event promises a 90-minute immersion into the timeless compositions of evening ragas and intricate taranas, carefully curated to captivate and elevate.

Audiences can anticipate a collection that showcases Ronkini’s mastery in bandishes, compositions that blend sophistication with soul-stirring melodies. Ronkini is collaborating with esteemed guest artistes for her Hyderabad performance. Deepak Marathe, a virtuoso on the harmonium, brings decades of experience accompanying some of India’s finest musicians. His nuanced approach to harmonium playing adds depth and resonance to Ronkini’s renditions. Joining them is Ashish Ragwani, a versatile tabla player renowned for his dynamic rhythms and expressive compositions.

Together, Ronkini, Deepak on harmonium, and Ashish on tabla promise to deliver an unforgettable evening of Hindustani Classical splendour. Acknowledging the impact of social media in amplifying artistic voices, Ronkini recognises its dual nature. “Social media has empowered artistes to reach global audiences and share their craft,” she says. “However, it also demands responsibility in how we present our artistry,” she adds.

As Hyderabad eagerly anticipates this musical soirée, Ronkini’s performance promises an enchanting journey through the traditions and innovations of Hindustani Classical music. It’s an evening where harmoniums resonate, tablas pulsate, and her voice weaves melodies that linger in the hearts of listeners long after the final note fades. With her unique blend of tradition and innovation, Ronkini invites Hyderabad’s discerning audience to experience an unforgettable evening of Hindustani Classical splendour.

Tickets at Rs 500. June 22, 6.30 pm.

At Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University, Masab Tank.

Written by Sanjana Pulugurtha

Mail: indulge@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress