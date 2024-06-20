Shillong Chamber Choir recollects its journey in the musical industry

A

Donna: Home was always bustling with children around and the little homeschool back then. For me, it was juggling between the kitchen, the market, and helping Uncle Neil tutor Iba and a few other children at the homeschool.

It was a struggle, often financially, but we stuck to it, and each of us was wholehearted. Those were beautiful days, now that I look back. We didn’t have much, but we were happy.

Then God gave an opportunity in the form of IGT. After winning the competition, opportunities came to us. We are now sought after as a band, and I thank God for that because we are now able to support that little homeschool, which is now blossoming into a little school. My inclination towards the kitchen has always remained though. I don’t claim to be a great cook but that is where I can easily get lost into another world and be happy.

Ibarisha: Winning IGT has played a major role in our lives. Initially, we were a bunch of people who were interested in singing, but mostly as a hobby. But things changed over time as the news spread about our existence in Shillong. We started getting shows, and IGT came along the way. After the win, we were called to perform at several prestigious shows , and our lives got busier. It did change many things for the choir, both nationally and internationally. But we made sure that we remained a mystery to the larger public and did not forget our roots.