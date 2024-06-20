World Music Day: Classical singer Barnali Chattopadhyay is ready to embrace Bollwyood after an impressive Hindi debut in Heeramandi

A

Music – it’s in my blood, everyday I’m into music at least for 16 hours in form of riyaaz, teaching, or listening. What inspires me as a singer is the way I feel -- there’s is so much more to music to discover and learn. It’s a universe in its own self. I have been moved by so many musicians and singers, from Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhonsle, Md Rafi, Begam Akhtar, to Naina Devi, Gauhar Jaan, Kumar Gandharv, and many more.

And being a worshiper of this art, on World Music Day, I hope that globally the culture keeps flowing.