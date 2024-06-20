World Music Day: National Award winner Iman Chakraborty is fearlessly honest with her emotions in music

“Actually, this dream was pursued by my mom and my upbringing was such that everything led to music. So, what you are seeing me as today, is a result of my mother’s dream. Since birth music has surrounded me, it was not a choice, it was a part of my life like food, water, oxygen, and light. I, too, never thought of any other profession ever. When other children of my age used to say they wanted to become a doctor or a pilot, I said I would be a singer,” says Iman, one of the leading female voices in Bengali film and indie music scenes.