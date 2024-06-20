World Music Day: Singer Anwessha is exploring her potential as a composer and lyricist
She was first spotted in a reality show when she was just about 11. Since then, Anwesshaa, who debuted in Hindi playback singing at the tender age of 14 with Golmaal Returns, has never looked back. With over 1000 originals and numerous playbacks in about 600 films under her belt, this little bundle of musical wonder speaks with us about her passion for singing and how the music scene has evolved over the years.
What does World Music Day mean to you?
Being a musician, I am surrounded by music all the days, but as a listener and connoisseur, I am very happy that there is a day assigned to celebrate music. It creates a culture of music and awareness for it, leading to respect and appreciation for the art form.
What’s music to you?
It’s like a family member to me. My mother was a singer too and she used to sing professionally for a few years into her marriage. So, it’s in my genes, and has grown on me organically. Also, we had the culture of listening to all genres of music and appreciating them at home, which developed my sense and liking for music very early on in childhood.
Did you always want to be a musician?
Not in the early stages of childhood, but in subconscious mind I always had this dream to sing for people. When I actually started doing that, music became a passion for me.
Which singers have inspired you?
To start with, Lata Mangeshkar was my biggest inspiration. I was always more attracted to film music, as a listener, despite getting trained in classical. Also, all the yesteryear legends of Hindi music like Kishore Kumar, Md Rafi have been my favourites. I also listen to a lot of Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Barbara Streisand, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello and other such incredibly talented global artistes.
How has the musical journey been so far?
It’s been a nice and interesting roller coaster ride. Though I started out as a singer, since the last 4-5 years, apart from the playbacks, I’m also composing for films. Last year I composed the background music and music for two Bengali and one Marathi film. I feel lucky for such opportunities coming my way, since they nurture my creativity.
As a singer what's your growth plan?
As far as my personal growth as a singer is concerned, I'm continuing with my Riyaz. This year, performing at the 72nd Dover Lane Classical Music Conference, opened a new door for me. I listen to both the established and the new voices across genres, and try to learn from them. In terms of career, I wish to sing for the composers I've haven't yet sung for, such as, Ilayaraja, Salim Sulaiman, Amit Trivedi, Vishal Shekhar, Amaal Malik, and Vishal Mishra.
You have worked in both Bollywood and Tollywood, and the South. Any difference in approach to work?
Kolkata, as a city, has its own pace and temperament that reflects on the industry as well. Although I enjoy staying and working here, Mumbai has definitely taught me that there are joys to being a workaholic too. I've had whole night recording experiences there and learnt that to be okay with odd working hours. South India has a different work culture altogether, underscored by punctuality, humility, music and so much more. There is something to take back from each and every industry.
How important has social media become for musicians?
Extremely, in fact, it has become important to an extent that a musician can end up getting more or less business for themselves depending on their activity, followers and reach on social media. It is an added pressure to work and constantly let the world know about it. But one can surely use it to his/her advantage. I think I've bettered myself in using these platforms and actively connect with my audiences much more now than I used to.
What's in your playlist currently?
A lot of Tamil and Telugu music. I'm lucky to have sung for AR Rahman and Vidyasagar. The emerging composers and music producers down South like Gopi Sundar, Thaman S, and Anirudh are brave to experiment with sounds while retaining the Indianness of melodies.
Your upcoming projects?
In Hindi, I have a couple of film songs for Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Mohsin, and for a song for a Rajshri Production web series, there’s Vida Karo Tamil remake as a part of AR Rahman tribute project. Apart from these, in Bengali playbacks, I have sung in the upcoming film Binodini and a couple of songs for musician duo Soumyajit-Sourendro, and a couple of songs for composer Ranajay. A memorable playback in the pipeline is for Amar Labongolata, which is the legendary Bappi Lahiri's last film as a composer. I also have an indie song written, composed and sung by me coming up. As a lyricist, I collaborated with composer Akshay Menon for a Bollywood film, Main Ladega and I'm writing songs for him in an upcoming web series for Jio Cinema. Its working title is G.O.A.T.
Whom would you love to sing with if it's a duet?
I wish Mohammed Rafi was alive.
