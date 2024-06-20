World Music Day: Singer Nikhita Gandhi on her musical hits and what keeps her going
The very sporty Nikhita Gandhi is back in the charts with the very peppy number Gore Gore Mukhde Pe from the film Ishq Vishk Rebound, which released today. A singer by chance, the ebullient singer-composer with a grunge-chic sense of fashion, has grown by leaps and bounds since she broke into the Bollywood scene with the title song for Raabta picturised on Deepika Padukone. We had a hearty chat with Nikhita over all things music.
What does world music day mean to you?
It goes a lot beyond any other such celebratory day because it’s so much more universal and applicable to anybody. Everybody celebrates music because at the end of the day we are celebrating a beautiful thing that binds us all together in all kinds of emotions.
What's music to you?
It’s a complicated question. Music to me is one of the most intangible beautiful explorations of art and love, and nature and happiness and relationships. It’s a language that a lot of us speak, and a lot of us are fluent in, and one of the most beautiful mediums of expression. To me, it seems so much more than all of this, it’s at times all-consuming and literally defines who I am> So it’s a complicated, living, breathing person that exists in my life.
How has your taste in music evolved over the years?
Things that we like and dislike keep changing every moment and it happens in music as well. Sometimes you don’t realise you aren’t listening to one kind of genre anymore and then again later you go back to listening to it. Unlike evolution in the natural world, which is unidirectional, music is multi-directional and it grows in parallel realms and keeps including more things.
How has your musical journey been so far?
I can sum up my musical journey in one word and that’s gratefulness. I am grateful for the kind of amazing musicians that I had the opportunity to work with and learn so much from them with every interaction and recording. One thing I love about music and musicians in general is the lack of ego -- there is no room for ego in a roomful of music. Music itself is so big and pure.
What inspires you as a singer?
I find inspiration in everything. Sometimes it’s dogs, nature, a conversation, memories, food, smells – there’s inspiration in everything. The brain is such a beautiful thing and as I speak, I am warming up biryani and that’s kind of triggered emotions of my childhood and Kolkata biryani and who knows, it might make me think of a random incident and probably would make me write a song. So, inspiration is omnipresent.
As a singer, what's your growth plan?
I don’t know if I have a plan per se. I go with the flow and keep growing, exploring, trying new things and trying to throw myself out of my comfort zone once in a while. But I do have one plan, that is to write and release more and more of my own music. It helps me grow holistically as a musician.
Do you think competition has increased a lot more now in music as a career?
I have never been concerned about professional competition much since I stumbled upon being a singer and never really had a mission to be a big singer. So, I never concerned myself with any kind of competitive spirit to begin with. Music as an art is unquantifiable and it is not a race where the fastest comes first. I feel it should be kept that way.
Whom would you love to sing with if it's a duet?
I have already sung with some very best voices in the industry, be it males or females, including Arijit and Mohit Chauhan. I would love to sing a duet with my dad and also with Sonu Nigam. I already have recorded a duet with someone legendary with whom I never thought I would get an opportunity to sing with. But I don’t want to divulge the name right now.
How important has social media become for musicians?
It’s a wonderful tool to explore and put out your music and connect with your fans and audience transparently and without any mediation or help.
What's in your playlist currently?
A lot of R&B, Alina Baraz, Jesse Rae, a lot of Santana and Spyro Gyra – the unexplored semi-jazz groups from the 70s that my mum loves listening to.
Your upcoming projects?
A single with an epic music legend and another single of mine. There’s also a music video drop for a song called Dangerous.
COVER Picture (one in black): Sanjay Dubey / Hair and makeup: Rashmi Shastri / Outfit and styling Nikhita’s own. Picture in pink by: Viper