Striking chords and touching hearts: An exclusive interview with Prateek Kuhad on his musical journey and upcoming tour

For Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, like many years ago, Jasleen called me, she had this song she wanted to work with me on, for a movie. We worked on the melody and lyrics a little bit together. It was supposed to be about innocent love between two young people, that’s magical and beautiful. And that’s kind of what I did with the words.

As for Kasoor, it’s this feeling when you can’t help but fall in love. A fun fact is that I always wanted the music video to feature fans and their real reactions. We released the song in 2020, and it has since become a beloved track. It remains my best-performing song on streaming platforms, and it is turning four this month!