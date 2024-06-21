World Music Day: We decode the reasons behind the collective popularity of background scores with these rising film music composers

Inspirations for scores

While composers have often attributed the trend to audiences’ change in taste and its blend with visual elements onscreen. We also ask them what they look at while composing these scores. And they believe that the script and the director’s vision play a major role in formulating the score. Shashwat Sachdev, best known for his work in Uri: The Surgical Strike (for which he bagged the National Film Award for Best Background Music) , highlights the core inspirations that music composers often consider while producing a score. “Film as an art form is a director’s medium. When I am composing and writing scores for a film, the inspiration mostly comes from the director and the written content of the film (script/screenplay). Often, it is also the director’s personality or attitude that inspires me. Sometimes, when I work with fearless directors, I’m inspired to do something out of the box. Sometimes, I also work with someone who knows what he or she is doing. In such a case, everything is well-balanced. With them, I try to find something beautiful within the scope available. However, I firmly believe that the inspiration ultimately comes from either the script and the story or the protagonist and characters written by the writers.