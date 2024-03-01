Aishwarya Majmudar drops her new single, Soona Soona

Musician Aishwarya Majmudar has released her first pop single of 2024, Soona Soona. Known for singing in iconic Bollywood films Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo and Kaanchi, the vocalist now offers a romantic ballad to enthral listeners. The Hindi-Gujarati language track Soona Soona stems from the beloved folk song Taara Vina Veran about Lord Krishna. In this vibrant release, Majmudar presents a contemporary layer to the track with serene vocals, buoyant production and fresh lyrical storytelling. As a sought after performer who has toured around the nation and in 16+ countries, the singer’s global influences shine through on Soona Soona.

The music video accompanying the single celebrates love and Indian heritage. Filmed in Rajasthan’s Sardargarh fort, the moody vignette features an emotive Majmudar, magnificent architecture and resplendent fashion. Certain clips stand out as marvellous including the golden light reflecting corniche with Majmudar at its centre, especially in the scenes where Majmudar swings from a tree and the moment when she is greeted by a beautiful peacock. The interplay between shadow and light also elevates this vignette. The visuals of the music video particularly stand out for their subtle and immersive style that capture the longing and gentle pace of the song.

In Soona Soona, Majmudar brings to life the splendour and spirit of a new India. The versatile singer has also been recognised by the Government of Gujarat with the prestigious Sangeet Ratna Award. She is also fondly regarded as the Dandia Princess by Gujaratis across the globe due to her energetic and memorable folk music shows. Majmudar has consistently won the Gujarat State Award for Best Playback Singer too.

Majmudar says, “Soona Soona is an expression of love. It brings me great joy to present this song to the world because it unites both tradition and modernity. I've had the great privilege of performing around the globe. This has enabled me to respect and understand different languages, people and cultures. Soona Soona is rooted in folk as well as pop. It was enlightening to write about the experience of romance and peace from a contemporary perspective, reflecting my listeners and our stories."

Majmudar adds about the process of making the song and says, “Developing Soona Soona from an idea to a song has been an immensely satisfying creative journey. The song is supported by a string section, notes of the flute, serene melodies, in addition to Hindi and Gujarati lyrics. In whichever part of the world you are in, I think the song will connect with you."