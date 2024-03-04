Ranita Banerjee on her single Bawra Mann

Let your heart groove to the soulful vibes of Bawra Mann by Ranita Banerjee and Jeet Gannguli! This musical masterpiece is a canvas of love, where every note adds a splash of emotion to the melody. We speak to the young vocalist to know more about the song and collaboration.
How did Jeet Gannguli approach you and how did you collaborate with him?
I got this offer when I was in Mumbai. I had a recording with Himesh Reshammiya sir that day. I came back to the hotel after recording that day and I got a call that evening from Chandrani Ma’am (Jeet Gannguli’s wife) and she said that sir wanted to record a song with me. And that’s how it happened.
On the first day of Bawra Mann, I got to know that the lyrics were changed. When I first arrived, sir asked me what I wanted to eat. We agreed on McDonald's and had a burger party. Collaborating with him is a big deal for me. When he composed my first original song, Nayana Mere Nayana, he had promised that we would work together, and here we are!
Please tell me about the song.
He had composed this song for a big film, but it ultimately did not make it. Some other song was ultimately used in the film. He waited for an appropriate voice and chose me to lend my voice to the song.
What kind of songs do you like to sing mostly?
I like to sing timeless, classic songs. To date whatever compliments I have been showered with from people, they were mainly for my expressions and feelings that I impart into the songs. Apart from the classical, and semi-classical numbers, I like singing melodious songs which are easier to reach out to people.
Upcoming projects in the pipeline.
I have another song with Jeet Sir in the pipeline. I will reveal more about it when the time is right.