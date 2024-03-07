Elay Makka: Carnatic musician Sanjay Subrahmanyan says the song made him feel young

Carnatic musician Sanjay Subrahmanyan is known to throw surprises at his fans. And time around, he has left them astonished with a never-before-seen avatar in Coke Studio Tamil season 2's third single, Elay Makka. The song, composed by Girishh Gopalakrishnan also features Andrea Jeremiah, Sathyaprakash and Navz-47. In a candid chat with Indulge, Sanjay shares his experience working on the song, the diverse collaboration, and the perpetual need to push boundaries. Excerpts..
What made you say yes to Elay Makka?
When I got on board, I was aware of only two aspects: Coke Studio Tamil was creating the song, and Girishh Gopalakrishnan was composing the music. I was acquainted with Girishh’s work, and I was assured that there would be something novel in this song. Nevertheless, I had no idea what I was going to sing. As for Coke Studio, I had joined forces with them for the song Urudhi in the maiden season, along with Sufi artiste Arifullah Shah. So, when they called me for Elay Makka and apprised me that the song would have myriad genres in it, I agreed to be a part of it.
How did you seamlessly blend Carnatic music into the song?
Well, Girishh is the person who conceived the song. I merely followed his instructions.
The video looks quite vibrant and flamboyant. The shooting must have been oodles of fun.
I was the oldest guy on the set! When you grow older, it’s tough to remain connected to younger people, as not too many youngsters want to associate with older artistes. It was sweet of all of them to make me feel at home. I completely trusted them with my ensemble as well. When you enter a project of this sort, you are not the person in control. I just acted in accordance with the team and thoroughly enjoyed myself. The song made me feel young.
What did you like the most about the collaboration?
The way every artiste brought their uniqueness and flavour to the song was exquisite. I have always been a solo player in Carnatic music. So to be a part of a team gave me a distinct sensation. I was happy to blend in for the song. I didn’t miss being in control.
So which one did you like more, performing solo or as a group?
I can't say this is better than that. No duality there!
This is your second collaboration with Coke Studio Tamil. So, how different was it from the first edition?
This is a completely different type of song. I am happy I could pull it off. I always wanted to see how versatile I could be. And Coke Studio Tamil helped me in that process by giving me a chance to showcase certain elements that I have not executed before. It’s been a fun and learning experience.
Is it important for an artiste to push boundaries?
The pandemic brought a sea change in the way I thought about myself. See, I’m not young anymore. If I aspire to do something, I have to do it now. When I put forward these questions, many opportunities arise. Then I have to select. ‘Can I sing a film song? Can I sing in a different genre? Can I collaborate?’ Five years ago, I wouldn’t even have dealt with these questions because I was so convinced about what I was doing. But when everything you have done for 30 years comes to a grinding halt, you get to reflect. I have had a huge shift in my mindset that now allows me to try and examine if I can do other things. There are no boundaries now.
You have the tag of Rockstar of Carnatic music...
A tag is what people give you as they choose to identify you in a particular way. I can’t control that, and I don’t try to either.
How has Carnatic music evolved over the years?
Carnatic music exists in its own ecosystem, and it keeps evolving at its own pace. Music is not what it was 30 years ago. If you listen to my concert from two decades ago, you will find a lot of changes in the content. The change has trickled down to younger people who are looking for newer ways of singing Carnatic music. Now, with technology, there is a wide exposure. It’s a fantastic time to be an artiste.
How do you prepare before rendering a song?
As a singer, I have to sing every day. I can't afford to take breaks. If I am part of a group song, I have to do rehearsals together. So the preparation itself is good enough for us to perform on stage. But if you are stepping outside your comfort zone, you may have to be a tad more attentive to ensure that you conform to what they require of you. It's like following a script.
How do you take care of your voice?
I practice every day, and when there is a strain, I rest. It's all about rest and recovery. You need some discipline in your routine, and you need to take good care of your body. I don't do anything extraordinary, but I do not take things for granted.
You had said that you chose to sing in Tamil.
I predominantly sing in Tamil because I am comfortable with the language. I think I can do a better job of articulating the lyrics because I am a native speaker of the language. That doesn't stop me from singing in other languages. I don't have any bias toward languages. When I perform at Carnatic music concerts, I also sing in Kannada, Telugu, or Sanskrit.
So what kind of collaborations would you like to be part of in the future?
I have no specific agenda. Anything interesting and exciting that comes by, I am game for it. I have now sung in films as well. We released an avant-garde kind of album on Vallalar songs called Anbenum Peruveli recently, and we want to see how the reception is. So I am broadening my horizons. I have these multiple options. My regular Carnatic music concerts are being held simultaneously.
Your advice to upcoming singers...
I have no advice. Please do whatever you want. Don't listen to people like me and don't ask for advice from older people. That's what I did when I was a youngster and I'll be happy if you follow suit.
