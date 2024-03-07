Elay Makka: Carnatic musician Sanjay Subrahmanyan says the song made him feel young

Carnatic musician Sanjay Subrahmanyan is known to throw surprises at his fans. And time around, he has left them astonished with a never-before-seen avatar in Coke Studio Tamil season 2's third single, Elay Makka. The song, composed by Girishh Gopalakrishnan also features Andrea Jeremiah, Sathyaprakash and Navz-47. In a candid chat with Indulge, Sanjay shares his experience working on the song, the diverse collaboration, and the perpetual need to push boundaries. Excerpts..

What made you say yes to Elay Makka?

When I got on board, I was aware of only two aspects: Coke Studio Tamil was creating the song, and Girishh Gopalakrishnan was composing the music. I was acquainted with Girishh’s work, and I was assured that there would be something novel in this song. Nevertheless, I had no idea what I was going to sing. As for Coke Studio, I had joined forces with them for the song Urudhi in the maiden season, along with Sufi artiste Arifullah Shah. So, when they called me for Elay Makka and apprised me that the song would have myriad genres in it, I agreed to be a part of it.

How did you seamlessly blend Carnatic music into the song?

Well, Girishh is the person who conceived the song. I merely followed his instructions.

The video looks quite vibrant and flamboyant. The shooting must have been oodles of fun.

I was the oldest guy on the set! When you grow older, it’s tough to remain connected to younger people, as not too many youngsters want to associate with older artistes. It was sweet of all of them to make me feel at home. I completely trusted them with my ensemble as well. When you enter a project of this sort, you are not the person in control. I just acted in accordance with the team and thoroughly enjoyed myself. The song made me feel young.

What did you like the most about the collaboration?

The way every artiste brought their uniqueness and flavour to the song was exquisite. I have always been a solo player in Carnatic music. So to be a part of a team gave me a distinct sensation. I was happy to blend in for the song. I didn’t miss being in control.

So which one did you like more, performing solo or as a group?

I can't say this is better than that. No duality there!

This is your second collaboration with Coke Studio Tamil. So, how different was it from the first edition?

This is a completely different type of song. I am happy I could pull it off. I always wanted to see how versatile I could be. And Coke Studio Tamil helped me in that process by giving me a chance to showcase certain elements that I have not executed before. It’s been a fun and learning experience.