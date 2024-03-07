Sathyaprakash says Elay Makka made him step out of his comfort zone

Singer Sathyaprakash is all excited about Elay Makka, the third single from Coke Studio Tamil season 2, in which he has collaborated with Girishh Gopalakrishnan, The singer, who is also the creative producer of the entire season, tells Indulge about stepping out of his comfort zone, and the challenges in the music industry today and his journey from Super Singer to now. Excerpts

What made you get on board with Elay Makka?

It’s every musician’s dream to be a part of Coke Studio, as it is an incredible platform to showcase their talents. It’s quite an interesting place for music aficionados and musicians to be. I’m happy to be a part of Coke Studio Tamil Season Two, not just as an artiste for this particular song but also as a creative producer for the season. I also loved the fact that Elay Makka was a complete fusion and I was associating with some brilliant artistes.

What’s the one feature that caught your attention the most?

That Elay Makka is not in my comfort zone. Moreover, like I said earlier, I always wanted to be a part of Coke Studio. So, when I was made the offer, I couldn’t say no. I also knew all the artistes involved in the project. I have done playback singing with Andrea, and she’s a wonderful artiste. As for Sanjay sir, he is a legend in Carnatic music. I’ve been listening to his concerts since my childhood. He used to perform in my hometown, Coimbatore, and I would not miss his concerts. As for the song’s composer Girishh, I have worked with him earlier in films. And not to forget, Navz-47 brought her touch to the song with her phenomenal rap version.