Sheena Chohan's new music video Marziyan has a heartfelt tale

After completing her South film alongside J. D. Chakravarthy and impressing audiences with her acting skills, the versatile actress Sheena Chohan is set to debut in a music video, is starring in the soulful love track Marziyan.

Discussing the message conveyed by the song, Sheena shares, "The song conveys a message about the power of love to heal and bring about spiritual renewal."

The soft melody, which is sung by Shivang Upadhyaya, is sure to touch the right emotional strings in you. The song shows Shivang and Sheena caught in a layered and intense love story.

Sharing about what attracted her to do this music video, she stated: "I was attracted to the intense and layered emotions filled character I play; embodying pure love resonated deeply with me.”