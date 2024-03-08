Bhansali Music's first song Sakal Ban to have a global launch tomorrow on Miss World 2024 stage

As per the independent industry source, "The first song of 'Bhansali Music', Sakal Ban which also marks the first song of Bhansali's Heeramandi will be launched on a global platform of Miss World. For the first time will see a song having a world stage launch on the prestigious podium of Miss World."

After an outstanding teaser launch, the filmmaker kept the zeal of the web show on the rise by launching the first solo posters of the leading ladies Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Through Bhansali Music, Sanjay Leela Bhansali continues to redefine the boundaries of artistic expression, inviting audiences on a journey where music is not merely an accessory but a soul-stirring force.