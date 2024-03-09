Akull and Shirley Setia drop their new single, 'Hoodie'!

In a captivating blend of winter's chill and the warmth of love, Akull and Shirley Setia beckon listeners to embark on an enchanting voyage through their latest music video, Hoodie. Against the backdrop of majestic mountains, Hoodie will remind you of how priceless little things are which are associated with our loved ones.

With lyrical choreography, each frame of Hoodie captures the essence of romance, as Akull and Shirley's chemistry unfolds with every stolen glance and tender smile. The frosty landscape transforms into a canvas of affection, inviting viewers to immerse themselves in the enchanting magic of love in a winter wonderland. Crafted by the talented duo Mellow & Akash Chopra, the lyrics of Hoodie resonate with heartfelt emotion, weaving a tale of love as enchanting as the season itself.