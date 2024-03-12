Sihie drops her debut EP 'Kitne Paison Me Bikta Hai Yeh Pyaar'

Speaking about the track she says, "This is my first project, but it isn’t the first project I’ve created. I worked on two projects before this but the narratives never felt right until this one came through. This project is my own life experiences spun with some fiction which truly defines how I am as an artist and what all I feel about love. It’s an introductory sonic experience to my listeners to show to them how deep, fun, sometimes overwhelming, and mainly multifaceted, love can be.

"I loved having the power to wield sound according to the themes and using samples and references from those movies that have had a great effect on me, to be able to work and blend genres that have always hit home and to have been able to become a better woman throughout the process. The way the sounds flow and the way the themes flow, that's my character as an artist, right there for everyone to see or hear in this case. This is the foundation to what’s about to come in my soundscape and I’m very pleased with that," she says.

With her roots in Delhi, Sihie brings a unique flavour to her music, reflecting the cultural richness of her surroundings. It's exciting to see artists like her pushing boundaries and offering fresh perspectives in the music industry.