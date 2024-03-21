Arpan Basak releases new music video, Holi Hai Aayi

Holi is just round the corner and director Arpan Basak is back with another banger. This time he presents us with a peppy musical creation with a Bhojpuri twist, Holi Hai Aayi featuring actors Debasish Mondal and Sangita Sinha.

For the first time ever, viewers will see Debasish in a different avatar. Donning the shades of Holi, this will be his's first Bhojpuri dance project in the Bengali film industry, and is surely going to be a thrilling experience that the audience is going to look forward to.

Audiences have always seen Debasish playing meaty, serious charcaters, which are no where similar to the flamboyant character that we see him as in the music video. Though the audiences haven't seen Debasish in any film donning the hat of a dancer yet, dancing for his professional requirements or acting in music videos aren't new for him. As we spoke to him, he said, "Dancing is not new for me. I used to play the antagonist in Zangoora, Kingdom of Dreams, a broadway style musical, for seven years. I did almost 2,500 shows. In that, there were two dance sequences choreographed by none other than Shiamak Davar.

"It's true that I haven't done anything like that yet onscreen, but with this music video, people will come to know that I am not a very bad dancer either," smirks Debasish.

Sung by Shaan Lochan Singh and Ranjini Sen Gupta, this colourful Holi special music video headed by DOP Arnav Guha and creative director Manish Singh Rajput has released on Sangita Sinha's YouTube channel.