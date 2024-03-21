Taba Chake's Kahani illuminates the subtleties of sameness in connections

Something that is loved, is never lost. When Taba Chake visualised the story behind Kahani, it was always a bit of a twist. “We tend to forget the ones we love as time goes by. During the initial phases of courtship, when you’re just in love, you are excited. But as you grow old, you simply want to be with that person. And, you stop doing the little things for them that make them smile,” he tells us.

The independent singer from Arunachal Pradesh is a singing sensation in Asia. He made his entrance into music with his debut EP, Bond with Nature in 2016, and further solidified his place in the industry with the release of a 10-track album, Bombay Dreams, in 2019, exploring love, dreams, and personal growth. He was also expanding his musical repertoire and spellbinding everyone with his evocative storytelling.

But Taba’s musical identity is a closely guarded secret for he loves solitude. And, it’s difficult to understand whether his music is nature’s bounty or nature’s balm. Definitely, he’s an engaging conversationalist and powerful live perfor mer, but clearly someone of an introvert. Renowned for songs that evoke feelings of hope, positivity, and a desire for wanderlust, his exceptional approach to songwriting and composition has endeared him to a wide range of listeners. “I keep on travelling,” says Taba, who has been spending most of his time in Arunachal, his home as he calls it.

Since he is based in both Delhi and Mumbai, in the middle of a lot of projects, he is more inspired by nature than life. “You don’t realise the connection you share with nature until you go far from that place,” he adds. While he initially felt that his early songs from Arunachal lacked the maturity of his later works composed in the bustling metros, he soon recognised the invaluable essence of his roots.

The self-discovery led him to blend simplicity and sophistication in his music. Acknowledging his heritage, Taba found a remarkable voice that resonates with urban sophistication and the pure, unmatched beauty of Arunachal. It’s this beautiful fusion that makes his music not just songs, but stories wrapped in melodies, echoing the importance of remembering where we come from, no matter how far we go.

Great journeys begin with just a single step taken by oneself alone. There is an inexpressive beauty in following one’s heart and the incredible destinations it can lead to when one is guided by their inner light. “Aruchanal isn’t the only place but others are equally special,” Taba shares, adding that the drive and determination came from within, untouched by external human intervention. “Since childhood, I was sure that I wanted to make music. I loved playing the guitar and also learning how to play it. I wanted to understand the core behind any song. The interest was always quite there.”

Kahani is streaming on all platforms.