'Surrender to your work,' artiste Rasika Shekar's special message to aspiring flautists in India

She wakes up early, indulges in a 20-minute meditation session, reads and concludes her morning sipping freshly brewed coffee with some vinyl music playing in the background. Flautist Rasika Shekar is an old soul at heart but that does not stop her from looking for newer challenges to further herself as an artiste.

And it is her zeal to take her signature sound to places that perfectly explains her collaboration with folk singer Prahlad Tipanya for Equals, India’s first-ever folk music documentary series, where she was the only female music producer. We chat with the artiste about this remarkable feat, her evolution as a flautist, upcoming performances and lots more...

Tell us a little about your experience shooting Equals.

It was an incredible experience because it was steeped in honest intention and the joy of working with a legendary folk artist was unparalleled. I will always remember the tears of joy and overwhelm I had while shooting the song. From a music producer’s lens, I saw the coming together of so many musical identities and stories and that was magical. It was personally exciting to me because crafting a folk song around contemporary musical arrangements was challenging yet thrilling.

How did you get started playing the flute, and what inspired you to choose this instrument?

I found an old bamboo flute on my balcony in Dubai, where I grew up and I was casually posing with it for Janmashtami. My mum says I immediately took a fascination towards it and told her I wanted to learn it. I was maybe 6 years old or something. But it wasn’t until we moved to the US when I was 12, we found a teacher and I started training under her. The more I learnt and played, the more in love I fell with the instrument.

Apart from flute, is there any other instrument you enjoy playing?

I love any percussion instrument. But currently, I enjoy playing the piano a lot. I find myself getting lost for hours in front of it.

What are the professional opportunities available for flautists in India?

Plenty! There’s a diverse set of opportunities ranging from the classical music circuit, which has festivals throughout the year. There’s also the fusion and experimental space where one can collaborate with different genres. Other than live events, we have a big film and recording industry that has plenty of opportunities to offer. There are many folk-fusion bands where flute is such an integral and central part of the sound. So all in all, there are a bunch of interesting avenues for a professional flautist today.