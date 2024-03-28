Bassist Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar on her journey with AR Rahman

A

I used to record and upload snippets on social media, and Ranjit Barot, a close associate of Rahman, got to know about me. It was in 2021, when he did two shows in Delhi and Dubai that I got a text from his team. Since then, I’ve been touring India and abroad with him.

Working with him still feels surreal. Whenever he rehearses with us, he makes each musician in his team feel at home, and makes us believe that everything we are doing is for our love of music.