Bassist Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar on her journey with AR Rahman
Anyone who has watched the live shows by music composer AR Rahman and his choir must have spotted this fiery young woman with a bass guitar, creating magic on stage. City girl Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar, who started off as a singer, found her calling as a bass guitarist after she learned the art from her father, a bassist himself. We talk to her about her projects and music. Excerpts:
How did the collaboration with AR Rahman happen? How is the experience working with him?
I used to record and upload snippets on social media, and Ranjit Barot, a close associate of Rahman, got to know about me. It was in 2021, when he did two shows in Delhi and Dubai that I got a text from his team. Since then, I’ve been touring India and abroad with him.
Working with him still feels surreal. Whenever he rehearses with us, he makes each musician in his team feel at home, and makes us believe that everything we are doing is for our love of music.
Is singing on hold right now?
Not at all. I think when a singer decides to learn an instrument, it expands their horizons. It’s a two-way process. The more you practice with an instrument, your singing too improves, along with your thinking capability.
Did you face difficulty establishing yourself in a male-dominated industry?
It is true that we mostly see men playing the bass guitar, but I never faced any difficulties. If you know your job right, you are unstoppable.
You recently got married to guitarist Rajarshi Mitter. Has this impacted your professional life?
A few years ago, I had this question: What if I don’t get the opportunity to play the guitar anymore after I get married? Although my career has progressed well, one still has doubts in their mind. We should respect ourselves more and make sure others respect us, too. Be fearless, and come what may, never stop working hard, because that is what your identity is.
What are your upcoming projects?
I am working with a few music directors outside the state. I have a few indie projects along with my husband, Rajarshi. We are planning an album with a few renowned musicians.