Lyricist Kamolini Chatterjee opens up about her new songs
Kamolini Chatterjee weaves magic through her words. The lyricist who has been recognised for various songs like Alo, Kon Rupnagare and the very tappy Bom Bom from Projapoti is keeping herself busy penning the music for Hrishikesh Mondal’s Hindi biopic on Ranu Mondal- Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai. We caught up with her to know more about her work.
Tell us how music influenced you as a child
My early memories go back to a Bush music system at home when I was around 3 years old. There used to be various music played like Western classical, Mozart, Beethoven, Begum Akhtar, Chinmoy Chattopadhyay and the likes. Also, I grew up listening to various programs on the Radio as well as the Mahalaya, which was almost like a celebration. Songs by Jagjit Singh, Ghulam Ali, Lata Mangeshkar, Suchitra Mitra, Sudhin Dasgupta, Salil Chowdhury, RD Burman, Manna Dey and others have also influenced me.
How has your taste in music evolved with time?
I am a very instinctive listener. If it touches me, no matter the language, I listen to it. I don’t restrict myself to any genre. Radio today plays a particular set of music and not independent music as they were playing two decades ago. But at the same time, we have other mediums which we did not have access to earlier. We had walkman and other personalised listening equipment and now we have spotify or gaana.
How did you begin as a lyricist?
I have always been writing in a diary since school to express myself. My grandmother had gifted me a guitar and I used to take classes. In those days somebody strumming a guitar and singing something was exciting and in. That compelled me to give structure to my writings and my first two songs happened.
How do you reflect on your first lyrics as a lyricist?
It was Nandita Roy and Shiboprasad’s movie Muktodhara based on the lives of in-mates in correctional homes. They wanted a song for this. Surojit [ Chatterjee] was composing the music and gave me the brief. I woke up one morning and asked him to write whatever I told him. He had the tune and I narrated the words to it. I feel it was divine. That was how Alo was born.
How did Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai happen?
Hrishikesh wanted me to do the lyrics. It was a long discussion over what he was looking for. There is one song that I have written and it has been sung by Sidhu and two songs sung by Surojit. The movie should be out this year. Hrishikesh briefed me on the songs and was guiding me at every point. It was teamwork.