Nucleya is in seventh heaven with latest album, Chamkillah

With Bass Rani and Raja Baja, Nucleya took over the global electronic music world, proving he’s the beat king we never knew we needed. To top it all, his live performances are a spectacle of energy, often accompanied by stunning visuals, making his shows a must-see occasion. That’s not all. He also delves into the intricacies of his seventh studio album Chamkillah, describing it as a culmination of old and new projects that mirror his artistic expansion. He discusses his journey from co-founding Bandish Projekt to becoming a solo artiste as Nucleya, emphasising the challenges of finding an audience, and the significance of persistence mingled with the passion in overcoming them. Despite facing disappointments when experiments don't meet expectations, he views these moments as learning experiences, underscoring the importance of creativity over commercial success. His approach to music involves a constant exploration of new ideas, drawing inspiration from the simplest of things, including traditional Indian music and everyday experiences. The artiste also reflects on the changing landscape of independent music in India, highlighting how technology and digital platforms have propelled the genre from niche to mainstream recognition. Beyond his music, Nucleya enjoys decompressing through exercise, family time, good food, and reading, portraying himself as a normal person with a routine life, distinct from his artiste persona.

Excerpts from our conversation:

Please tell us about Chamkillah. How did you land it?

It’s long overdue. This is my seventh studio album, I believe. Some of the projects are old, and some are new. The amalgamation is Chamkillah. It reflects my journey, experiences, experiments, and growth. With the album, I sought to blend the essence of my past work with new sounds, which I hope will resonate with both longtime fans and newcomers alike. Each track carries a reflection of the diverse influences and inspirations that have shaped my musical identity.

Throwing back, you co-founded your music outfit Bandish Projekt in 1998. But after working on it for 12 years, you went solo to establish yourself as Nucleya in 2008. However, you mentioned that you also struggled to find a receptive audience. Now you’re the biggest artiste in the country. How was the transition?

It wasn’t an easy decision to step out on my own after investing 12 years into Bandish Projekt, but I knew deep down that I needed to explore my musical vision and carve out my unique path. Initially, the transition was challenging. Then, as Nucleya, I had to start from scratch, building my brand, experimenting with new sounds, and trying to find an audience that resonated with my music. There were moments of doubt and uncertainty, times when it felt like I was shouting into the void. However, I remained persistent, driven by my passion for music and a belief in my creative vision. I poured my heart and soul into my solo work, pushing the boundaries of electronic music in India and infusing it with elements of bass, Indian classical, and street sounds. Slowly but surely, I began to gain traction, connecting with audiences who were hungry for something fresh and authentic. The turning point came when my tracks started gaining momentum online, spreading like wildfire across social media platforms and capturing the attention of music lovers nationwide. It was all about the power of perseverance and the ability of music to overreach barriers and speak to people. As I look back, I’m filled with gratitude for every struggle and setback that ultimately led me to where I am now. Being recognised as one of the biggest artistes in the country is humbling, but it’s also a reminder of the importance of staying true to oneself and never giving up on one’s dreams, no matter how daunting the journey may seem.

As someone who loves to constantly experiment with music, what happens if a song does not work as you have expected? To you, is it art for art’s sake?

It is what it is! It makes you feel disappointed but then you move on to create more. The joy of making art is one of the biggest highs for any artiste. So, one should love the process the most. When a song doesn’t quite resonate with audiences the way I had hoped, it can be disheartening, but it’s also a valuable learning experience. As an artiste who thrives on experimentation, I understand that not every creative endeavour will be a runaway success. For me, creating music is about more than just chasing commercial success or pandering to trends. It’s about pushing boundaries, exploring new territories, and expressing myself authentically. While I always hope that my music will connect with listeners, I don’t let the fear of failure dictate my artistic choices.

How do you play around with new ideas or develop a personal style? As a DJ and producer, playing around with new ideas and developing my style is at the heart of what I do. For me, it all starts with an insatiable curiosity and a willingness to step outside of my comfort zone. I’m constantly on the lookout for fresh sounds, whether it’s from traditional Indian music, street sounds, or global electronic trends. I draw inspiration from everywhere — from the bustling streets of Mumbai to the latest underground club tracks from around the world. It can be my daily life, a movie, a reel, memes or just playtime with my son. But it’s not just about collecting sounds; it’s about reimagining them in my way. Developing my style has been a journey of self-discovery and exploration. It’s about distilling my influences and experiences into something that feels true to who I am as an artiste.

How has the definition of independent music changed ever since you started?

When I first started, the independent music scene in India was relatively niche, with limited avenues for exposure and recognition. However, over the years, there has been a seismic shift in the landscape, driven by advancements in technology, changes in consumer behaviour, and a growing appetite for diverse and experimental sounds. Now, independent music is no longer confined to the fringes; it has emerged as a powerful force in its own right, challenging the dominance of mainstream media and reshaping the cultural fabric of our society. With the rise of social media, streaming platforms, and digital distribution channels, independent artistes like myself have been empowered to reach audiences directly, bypassing traditional gatekeepers and forging deeper connections with fans around the world.

How do you separate yourself from your music?

I am a very normal person in my daily life. I hardly go out, mostly I follow the same routine every day.

Chamkillah is streaming on all platforms.

Nucleya performs today at BITS Pilani.

