OAFF and Adarsh Gourav team up for pop single Bechaini

Acclaimed composer-producer OAFF is back with his latest single in collaboration with Kho Gaye Hum Kahan fame actor Adarsh Gourav to come up with electronica pop single Bechaini.
The peppy track explores the feeling of falling in love for the first time, childhood innocence and nostalgia.
Drawing from their previous collaboration on the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, wherein OAFF crafted the mesmerizing soundscape, and Adarsh Gourav delivered a stellar performance, this track marks their first musical venture together. The song’s core theme, Bechaini, unveils underlying emotions, resonating profoundly with those familiar with the weight of nostalgia.
“Adarsh and I first connected during Kho Gaye Hum Kahan when I realised that he was deeply into music and an accomplished singer himself. We started chatting about making something together and Bechaini happened. It evokes the feeling of childhood love, and the innocence that comes with it. It’s produced in a very modern electronica way which contrasts the nostalgic flavour of the melody and lyrics,” says OAFF.
Talking about the same, Adarsh tells us, “Ever since I heard the score and the tracks for Gehraiyaan, I was a fan of OAFF. We spoke and bonded over our mutual love for progressive rock and bands like Porcupine Tree and Karnivool. We wrote the song over one evening while trading stories from our childhood”.
The blend of classical vocals and exquisite penmanship over soothing electronic production ensures that listeners will be hooked to the song from the first note.