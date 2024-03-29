Saahel releases heartfelt single Dhuun Mein that celebrates love

Singer-songwriter Saahel takes listeners on an emotional journey with the release of his latest single, Dhuun Mein. This heartfelt Hindi pop is his first single of the year, and delves deep into the personal struggles and triumphs that shape one’s journey, celebrating resilience, hope and moments of unity as a family. “It is a song that captures the story of ones who have undertaken responsibility from a young age and fought for the happiness of their loved ones,” says Saahel.
With a beautiful blend of the traditional sarangi and the guitar, Saahel’s introspective lyrics and soulful composition create a sincere narrative of moving forward and ensuring a brighter future.
“For the longest time, I wanted to write something real, that held value to me. On a late-night song writing session with my dad, we ended up writing a song on our story and this song till date has been the closest to my heart. This song narrates my story and the very reason behind who I am today; my motivation, my family and everything that we’ve been through. This song celebrates love, family, hardships, laughter, victories, hope and togetherness. The song is extremely groovy and also makes for a great travel song,” says the musician.
Saahel has garnered a lot of appreciation for his music. Trained in Hindustani classical music since a tender age, he made his mark in the musical industry with his covers, mashups and Hindi versions of Heartbreak Anniversary, Love Nwantiti, Stay, amongst many others along with his Lo-fi rendition of Raanjhana and insanely viral mashups like Saiyyan X Glimpse of Us and Kundi Laga Lo X Wat Wat.