Saahel releases heartfelt single Dhuun Mein that celebrates love

“For the longest time, I wanted to write something real, that held value to me. On a late-night song writing session with my dad, we ended up writing a song on our story and this song till date has been the closest to my heart. This song narrates my story and the very reason behind who I am today; my motivation, my family and everything that we’ve been through. This song celebrates love, family, hardships, laughter, victories, hope and togetherness. The song is extremely groovy and also makes for a great travel song,” says the musician.