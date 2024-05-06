Ammy Virk releases new track titled Darshan, calls it a 'party anthem'
Singer-actor Ammy Virk has released his latest upbeat track titled Darshan, which he describes as ‘visually and sonically captivating’, with its vibe centered around “having a good time”.
Talking about the new release, Ammy shares, "It was great creating this party anthem and collaborating with this incredible team. The vibe of the track is all of us having a good time and creating this electrifying party track for the audience."
"This incredible Darshan is both visually and sonically captivating for the audience," he added. The song features a thrilling rap performance by Addy Nagar and electrifying beats by the renowned Sukhe Muzical Doctorz. The music video is directed by Goat Vision.
Take a look at the video here:
On the acting front, Ammy is set to share the screen space with Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri in Bad Newz directed by Anand Tiwari. As per media reports, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Neha Dhupia will be seen in pivotal roles.
The film is a follow-up to the 2019 comedy, Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Raj Mehta directed it under the Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films production banner.
The comedy-drama was a box office hit and grossed ₹3.18 billion worldwide. Other than Bad Newz, Ammy will also be seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Khel Khel Mein. The film is slated for release in theatres on September 6. He also has Arjantina, Dilaa Mereya and Jugni 1907 in the pipeline.