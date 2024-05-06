Ammy Virk releases new track titled Darshan, calls it a 'party anthem'

Singer-actor Ammy Virk has released his latest upbeat track titled Darshan, which he describes as ‘visually and sonically captivating’, with its vibe centered around “having a good time”.

Talking about the new release, Ammy shares, "It was great creating this party anthem and collaborating with this incredible team. The vibe of the track is all of us having a good time and creating this electrifying party track for the audience."

"This incredible Darshan is both visually and sonically captivating for the audience," he added. The song features a thrilling rap performance by Addy Nagar and electrifying beats by the renowned Sukhe Muzical Doctorz. The music video is directed by Goat Vision.

Take a look at the video here: