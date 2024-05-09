Expect a sonic onslaught at Godless' upcoming show in Hyderabad

From Hyderabad to the global metal stage, Godless has carved a niche for itself with its explosive blend of thrash and death metal. Celebrating the release of their latest single Amorphous Mass, the band is gearing up for an awe-inspiring performance in their hometown, scheduled later in the day, promising a night of relentless energy and raw metal power.

Amorphous Mass is not just another addition to their discography but also a bold exploration into the darker, uncharted domains of metal. The track is inspired by the eerie narratives of the cult sci-fi horror film Altered States, delving into themes of altered consciousness and the unspoken depths of the human psyche. This single pushes the envelope with its experimental approach, merging the classic aggression of thrash metal with the intricate complexities of death metal.

The song’s release was accompanied by an official video that visually encapsulates the haunting message of the track. “It is a witness to the band’s evolving sound as it underscores our dedication to innovation within the genre,” says bassist, Abbas Razvi. Recorded by the band member himself and refined by Lawrence Mackrory at Rorysound Studios, the track features deft mixing and mastering that accentuates its thematic profundity and sonic vigour.

The artwork for the single, created by Anoop Bhat, and the iconic logo by Christopher Szpajdel, known as the ‘Lord of the Logos,’ further reflect the song’s darkness and intricacy. Each element of the release, from its music to its visual representation, has beencrafted to offer a complete and immersive experience.

Godless, comprising Kaushal LS (vocals), Moiz Mustafa (guitars), Abbas (bass), and Vishnu Reddy (drums), has been a force in the Indian metal scene since its formation in 2015. Over the years, they h ave been lauded for their high-octane shows and have gained international acclaim, including a memorable stint at the famous Wacken Open Air festival. “Our journey began with the release of our EP Centuries of Decadence in 2016, which was quickly followed by Swarm in 2018. Both releases were very well-received which solidified our reputation as pioneers of moder n metal in India. Now, with Amorphous Mass, we are set to further this legacy,” Abbas adds. He further says, “For metal enthusiasts in Hyderabad and beyond, the show is a rallying point for the music community. It’s an opportunity to feel the ground shake with every drum beat and guitar riff, and to be part of a movement that reverberates through the global metal scene.”

`499 upwards. May 10, 8 pm. At EXT, Moonshine Project, Jubilee Hills.

chokita@newindianexpress.com @PaulChokita