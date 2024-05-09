Jafa's newest single, Parchment Skin, explores how modern-day relationships have succumbed to the digital abyss

Known to pour her feelings into her songs, Jafa is no stranger to exploring the darkest of emotions. Whether it was her single Two Thousand Eighteen which she wrote at a time of vulnerability or Words Leave, Jafa’s intend is to bring her listeners closer to their intrusive thoughts.

Her new single, Parchment Skin, explores the underbelly of a rotting relationship from the lens of someone violent and unstable. This is her third release on Molfa Music and imuch like the first single, Two Thousand Eighteen, in this track as well we witness a trap laid down by social media on our lives.

The newest offering marks the final instalment of the story that began with Two Thousand Eighteen and then later, Words Leave which dealt with the subject of losing friendships.

Speaking about the theme and the emotions she intended to evoke with the song, the Delhi-based artiste shared, "The song has unusual harmonies — more dissonant — used as soundscape… It is an attempt at storytelling, told from the perspective of someone who is violent and unstable. It’s a weirder song."