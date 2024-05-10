Ahead of Mother's Day, Vidya Vox pays tribute to the 'matriarchs of her family' with new EP 'Sundari'

You hear the name Vidya Vox and the imagery of a female artiste with bright blue hair, singing Kuttunadan Punjayile with dancers in the background performing bharatanatyam comes to mind.

Known for always blending her Tamilian roots with Western pop, Vidya has done it again and this time, with her musical offering Sundari, she’s paying homage to the matriarchs of her life.

The LA-based artiste pays tribute to all the women who influenced Vidya and shaped her artistic as well as personal journey. In the Sundari, for the soundscape, Vidya fuses traditional Indian and folk music with global tunes.

Speaking about Sundari, Vidya shares, “This EP celebrates her strength, and an homage to the matriarchs in my family.” She further explained that growing up in an abusive environment and witnessing her mother brave through it all had a significant impact on her.

“Growing up with an abusive father, my childhood was full of violence. Despite the stigma against divorce in South Asian culture, my mother made the brave decision to leave, choosing to raise me and my sister on her own,” she explains.