Drummer and composer Darshan Doshi highlights his experience of performing at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival

You may have heard the rocking beats of the drums from the songs in Rock On!! or you may have felt inspired by the rhythms introduced by the drum elements in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Drummer and composer Darshan Doshi, who’s behind the fabulous drumming work of these cult-hit songs, is also known for his live performances with industry biggies like Farhan Akhtar, Armaan Malik and Salim Merchant.

Darshan’s independent ventures that are spread across various musical genres are also gaining the spotlight, and how! After delivering a unique album called Better Than Sax, the drummer collaborated yet again with saxophonist and music director Mark Hartsuch, and bassist Tony Grey and took over the jazz world with their recent performance at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CPT Jazz Fest). In our conversation with Darshan, we discuss his experience of performing in Cape Town, the state of the jazz scene in the country, and more.

Excerpts: