Peekay and Steve Knight from Flipsyde collaborate for their latest single 'Running'

When Flipsyde released Someday, back in 2005, every radio station and music channel on TV was playing the video. What Steve Knight, who was one of the members of the band, didn’t realise was that on the other side of the world, Pranati Khanna (Peekay), a 13-year-old girl from Hyderabad, India, was getting inspired from every song he wrote. Now, Pranati and Steve have collaborated for their latest single titled Running.
By 2023, Pranati had become a familiar name on the rock music scene in India. Flipsyde happened to be performing at Ziro festival in Arunachal Pradesh and a photographer named Jishnu was chatting with Steve. Steve mentioned to him that he loved collaborating with Indian rapper Brodha V and was looking to work with someone from the rock music scene. Jishnu gave him Peekay’s manager’s contact information and that’s how the collaboration came into being.
The duo performed Running live to an enthralled audience at Oddball Festival in Bengaluru and have now released the song along with a video. The music video has a classic 90s vibe to it. It was shot entirely at Oddball where they spent a week together and put on a show. The purpose was to capture the moment when two minds from different worlds came together to create a song.
The story behind Running? Peekay sat down with her guitar and started piecing together the song. She had an audio note from Steve where he had done an improv session with his acoustic guitar while he was home in California. She loved the line ‘my spirit soars around’ and decided that was the theme of the song.
Running is streaming on all audio platforms.