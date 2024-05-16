Norway-based Tamil band, 9 grader nord bags a Norwegian Grammy Award for their 2023 album 'Yalpanam'

Norway-based Tamil band, 9 grader nord’s latest album recently won the biggest musical accolade in the country, the Norwegian Grammy Awards — the Spellemannprisen. Securing the win in the Open Category of the ceremony, Yalpanam , is a symphony of a very personal journey for sisters Mira and Dipha Thiruchelvam.

In an earlier conversation with Indulge, Mira gave us a detailed insight into the album and the themes that each song explored. “In recent years, the diaspora movement has gained more prominence in the Western media, and through social media, the diaspora has acquired a completely different voice. This inspired us to delve deeper into the more vulnerable themes surrounding our upbringing,” she highlighted. Yalpanam, the “genuine, uncolonised Tamil name for Jaffna” has now become a channel for them to nationally as well as globally reach out to audiences and tell their story.