Guru Randhawa on collaborating with Babbu Maan for 'Pagal'

Hitmaker singer-composer Guru Randhawa, who is known for his superhit tracks Lahore, Naach Meri Rani, Dance Meri Rani, and a lot more, was recently in news on his collaboration with global rap icon Raja Kumari, for their epic fusion track, In Love. This song marks the debut venture of Raja Kumari into Punjabi music.

Randhawa is back again with another track, Pagal, which seems to be extra special. An ardent admirer of legendary Punjabi singer Babbu Maan, Randhawa has always considered him as a major influence and inspiration in his journey. Their upcoming track Pagal, releasing on May 27, marks Randhawa's first collaboration with his long-time idol and childhood Hero.

"Working with Babbu Paaji is an honour beyond words. It feels surreal to collaborate with the very artiste who has been a guiding light for me. He is my idol and childhood hero, and collaborating with him on Pagal is a huge blessing for me," Randhawa expressed with much excitement.