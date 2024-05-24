Siddhant Bhosle’s new pop single ‘Fizool’ takes listeners on a space-themed journey!

Emerging pop singer Siddhant Bhosle's has recently dropped his single Fizool. After delivering hits with popular artistes like Nikhita Gandhi for Tu Hi Bata, Sukriti Kakkar on Khoya, and other trending songs like Din Aur Raatein, Siddhant Bhosle continues to captivate audiences with his soulful voice and global pop sound.

Fizool stands out not only for its heartfelt lyrics and Siddhant's vocals but also for its production style and seamless blend of Hindi and English languages.

The music video, shot in California, draws inspiration from Siddhant's early interest in space and astronauts, aiming to take viewers to a celestial world and enhance the emotional feeling of the song with a unique visual touch. Fizool, takes you on a cosmic journey.