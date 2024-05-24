Siddhant Bhosle’s new pop single ‘Fizool’ takes listeners on a space-themed journey!

Emerging pop singer Siddhant Bhosle's has recently dropped his single Fizool. After delivering hits with popular artistes like Nikhita Gandhi for Tu Hi Bata, Sukriti Kakkar on Khoya, and other trending songs like Din Aur Raatein, Siddhant Bhosle continues to captivate audiences with his soulful voice and global pop sound.
Fizool stands out not only for its heartfelt lyrics and Siddhant's vocals but also for its production style and seamless blend of Hindi and English languages.
The music video, shot in California, draws inspiration from Siddhant's early interest in space and astronauts, aiming to take viewers to a celestial world and enhance the emotional feeling of the song with a unique visual touch. Fizool, takes you on a cosmic journey.
Siddhant Bhosle expresses his thoughts, “Growing up, I was super fascinated by all things space and astronauts, and the idea of exploring the unknown. This somehow found its way into the music video of Fizool."
“This song is a reminder that all the small challenges don’t matter, and it will all be worth it in the end,” he added. Fizool marks Siddhant Bhosle's seventh release of his indie journey.
With the success of Tu Hi Bata, Khoya, and Din Aur Raatein, Siddhant returns with the new pop song Fizool. The song beautifully expresses the melancholic feeling of being apart from a loved one, highlighting the fact that true love is capable of overcoming any challenge, no matter how big or small.