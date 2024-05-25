KK's final song finds a lasting memorial in Anil Kapoor's ‘Savi’

Late singer KK's last song Vaada Humse Karo will be featured in the upcoming film Savi, starring Anil Kapoor, Divya Khossla and Harshvardhan Rane.

The makers of the film unveiled a behind-the-scenes video showcasing the late singer KK recording his last song for the film. In the video, the late singer is seen crooning the verses in a studio. The clip ends with, "Get ready to dwell into the soulful voice of KK... 'Vaada Humse Karo'. Song out May 25."