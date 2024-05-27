Singers Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar on launching their music label, latest single ‘Saath Tere’ and more

Other than reading each other’s minds and completing each other’s sentences, singers Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar’s music is also quite in sync. The duo has collaborated on multiple tracks in the past and has now finally taken the leap to launch their own label, SuPra.
Safe to say, the year has been a successful one for the sisters. They released Saath Tere, the debut single of their label which managed to garner over 1 million views on YouTube within a few weeks of its release.
Basking in the success, the schedule is super packed for the sisters but we still managed to steal in a few minutes for an exclusive chat about the recently released single, their bond and lots more.
Your latest single, Saath Tere, marks the debut of your label SuPra as well. Tell us about the inspiration behind the track.
Sukriti: Saath Tere is a very special song because we just wanted to be true to what we are trying to do with our brand-new label, SuPra. This is the first song that we started working on as soon as the year started. Our inspiration behind the track was mainly our love for travel.
Prakriti: This song for me is all heart. And it happened in a very organic way. There was not much thought to it. It is very instinctive — the composition, the melody, even the music video.
Can you take us through your creative process and share what you hope to convey with Saath Tere?
Sukriti: We have collaborated with Abhijay Sharma on this one and we love his style of music. We were in the studio, trying to think about what sound we would like to bring out of this collaboration. It started with this beautiful waltz beat that he produced within 10 minutes of meeting us. And then, we simply lived with that beat while creatively having fun with it.
While the two of you have collaborated on tracks earlier, what pushed you to start your new venture – the SuPra label?
Sukriti: When we started in 2015, we didn’t know that two girls like us could just come together and create music because things were quite different back then. We had individual careers until the advent of social media and the birth of independent music enabled us to collaborate like this.
Prakriti: We have now built a community of people who genuinely listen, stream and love our songs. The SuPra label is an extension of us and our music, personalities and style, helping our audience get to know us better. We have also never owned our art before, so this is the first time we will have complete onus over our music as well.
Going ahead, what are some goals that you have set for yourselves as artists and for the label?
Sukriti: We are going to be very real and true to our music and experiment with different sounds.
Prakriti: One of our main goals is to be consistent. Throughout the year, we hope to bring out eight to ten songs with some collaborations.
Saath Tere is now streaming on all major platforms.