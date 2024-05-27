Singers Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar on launching their music label, latest single ‘Saath Tere’ and more

Your latest single, Saath Tere, marks the debut of your label SuPra as well. Tell us about the inspiration behind the track.

Sukriti: Saath Tere is a very special song because we just wanted to be true to what we are trying to do with our brand-new label, SuPra. This is the first song that we started working on as soon as the year started. Our inspiration behind the track was mainly our love for travel.

Prakriti: This song for me is all heart. And it happened in a very organic way. There was not much thought to it. It is very instinctive — the composition, the melody, even the music video.

Can you take us through your creative process and share what you hope to convey with Saath Tere?

Sukriti: We have collaborated with Abhijay Sharma on this one and we love his style of music. We were in the studio, trying to think about what sound we would like to bring out of this collaboration. It started with this beautiful waltz beat that he produced within 10 minutes of meeting us. And then, we simply lived with that beat while creatively having fun with it.