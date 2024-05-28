Jasleen Royal unveils teaser of her new song, 'Assi Sajna'

Known for her self-taught artistry, Jasleen Royal has made a mark in the music industry, showcasing her skills as a composer, singer, and songwriter. Jasleen, on Tuesday, unveiled the teaser of her upcoming song, Assi Sajna. The teaser offers a glimpse into her new song, creating curiosity among the fans.
In essence, Assi Sajna is an ode to life and the celebration of this beautiful journey as it comes because no matter wherever you go, love will find you. The title is set to mark her debut in the pop music genre.
She took to Instagram to share the news about her new song with her fans. Unveiling the poster, she captioned, "We’re going on an exciting new journey with this one. Wanna join me? Assi Sajna drops TOMORROW!". The same was later shared on her YouTube channel too.
Jasleen Royal has won the hearts of millions of people worldwide with her chartbusters, such as Din Shagna Da from Phillauri, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan from Baar Baar Dekho, and Ranjha from Shershah.
Her single with Ranveer Allahbadia Sang Rahiyo rose to fame in 2020 and peaked at #20 on Spotify Daily Top 200 India Charts. The song garnered love and appreciation from the audiences, so much so that her fans created over 1.8 million reels on Instagram.
Last year, her musical track, Heeriye (feat Arijit Singh), featuring Dulquer Salman, became a global sensation, peaking at #1 on Spotify Daily Top 200 India Charts and #23 on the Top 200 Global Charts.
It witnessed a peak of 2.2 million+ daily streams in India, breaking the previous record of the highest peak daily streams in India after Maan Meri Jaan by King (2.02 million+).
Her romantic ballad, Dastoor, featuring Babil Khan, Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, became the love anthem. It created a buzz on social media and garnered over 2.9 million views on YouTube within three days of its launch.
After captivating audiences with her soulful melodies and blockbusters, Jasleen is now set to conquer the pop music genre with Assi Sajna. Sung and composed by her, this upbeat track is slated to be released on Wednesday, May 29.