Jasleen Royal unveils teaser of her new song, 'Assi Sajna'

Known for her self-taught artistry, Jasleen Royal has made a mark in the music industry, showcasing her skills as a composer, singer, and songwriter. Jasleen, on Tuesday, unveiled the teaser of her upcoming song, Assi Sajna. The teaser offers a glimpse into her new song, creating curiosity among the fans.

In essence, Assi Sajna is an ode to life and the celebration of this beautiful journey as it comes because no matter wherever you go, love will find you. The title is set to mark her debut in the pop music genre.

She took to Instagram to share the news about her new song with her fans. Unveiling the poster, she captioned, "We’re going on an exciting new journey with this one. Wanna join me? Assi Sajna drops TOMORROW!". The same was later shared on her YouTube channel too.